Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Won’t Wait Until Free Agency To Decide Future

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, will inform the team of his decision regarding his plans for the future well ahead of the start of free agency.

Aaron Rodgers expects to make decision on future well before free agency. He points to #Packers window for franchise tagging Davante Adams in February as timeline. “To stretch it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization … and that 100% will not happen.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 25, 2022

According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, the Packers face some financial challenges next season as they’re projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap. That means it’ll be difficult for Green Bay to retain their best players, and Rodgers has already stated that he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild.

However, the Packers have publically stated that they wish to have the future Hall of Famer return for another season.

Behind the scenes, Rodgers and the Packers may already be in lockstep about how things will play out. After all, the team made concessions to lure him back after he floated the idea of possibly retiring. If that assumption is accurate, then perhaps Rodgers already has the leverage in this spot, as he may be able to pick the teams he’d want to be traded to.

If he’s on an NFL roster next season, you can be sure that team will be one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

Be sure to be on the lookout at FanDuel Sportsbook for when the 2022-23 Super Bowl futures are released to the public.