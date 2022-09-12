Packers RB Aaron Jones to see More Touches Week 2?

While the struggles of the Green Bay Packers wide receivers did not come as much of a surprise in the team’s 23-7 Week 1 loss, the workload of running back Aaron Jones did.

Per Profootballtalk, Jones received just eight touches (five rushes, three receptions), totaling 76 yards. Meanwhile, teammate and fellow running back AJ Dillon handled 15 touches, racking up 91 total yards and a touchdown, including a team-leading 46 receiving yards on five catches.

Head coach Matt LaFleur made it a point of emphasis that he wants Jones more involved moving forward. “Any time Aaron Jones comes out of a game with eight touches, that’s not good enough,” said LaFleur.

Interestingly, it is the second straight season opener in which Jones has been held under ten totes. The 27-year-old recorded 1,190 total yards and ten touchdowns last season, so Jones’s fantasy owners shouldn’t hit the panic button just yet.

Expect the Pro Bowler to rebound in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Packers as -9.5 home favorites on the spread and -460 on the moneyline.