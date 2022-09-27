Packers' Romeo Doubs Could Become Green Bay's No. 1 Receiver

Aaron Rodgers may have found a new No. 1 wide receiver in rookie Romeo Doubs. The rookie has established himself as a reliable option in Green Bay’s offense and has also drawn praise from Rodgers. Doubs was the best wideout for the Packers’ air attack this week, with eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown reception in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also ran routes on 94 percent of Rodgers’ dropbacks.

The Nevada alum has 14 catches on 16 targets for 137 yards and a score on the season. He could be in for more opportunities this week when the Pack takes on the New England Patriots on Sunday. The rookie is still widely available and can be found in almost 75 percent of fantasy leagues. Better snag him now before a big game this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Green Bay as big home favorites for Week 4. Green Bay is favored by -10.5 points and a gaudy -510 on the moneyline.