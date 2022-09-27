Packers' Romeo Doubs Could Become Green Bay's No. 1 Receiver
joecervenka
Aaron Rodgers may have found a new No. 1 wide receiver in rookie Romeo Doubs. The rookie has established himself as a reliable option in Green Bay’s offense and has also drawn praise from Rodgers. Doubs was the best wideout for the Packers’ air attack this week, with eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown reception in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also ran routes on 94 percent of Rodgers’ dropbacks.
The Nevada alum has 14 catches on 16 targets for 137 yards and a score on the season. He could be in for more opportunities this week when the Pack takes on the New England Patriots on Sunday. The rookie is still widely available and can be found in almost 75 percent of fantasy leagues. Better snag him now before a big game this weekend.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Green Bay as big home favorites for Week 4. Green Bay is favored by -10.5 points and a gaudy -510 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.