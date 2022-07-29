Packers Rookie WR Romeo Doubs Drawing Praise

A central talking point for the Green Bay Packers heading into 2022 is who will step up in the absence of the team’s former star wideout Davante Adams, who now calls Las Vegas home.
If the early portion of the Packers’ training camp is any indication, rookie Romeo Doubs appears primed to make an impact.
As ESPN’s Rob Demovsky writes, “Romeo Doubs looks NFL-ready. After a solid first day, Doubs was the star of practice No. 2. The fourth-round pick from Nevada made the play of the day when he caught an 8-yard touchdown fade from Aaron Rodgers over cornerback Eric Stokes…One way to gain Rodgers’ trust is to make 50-50 balls like that one closer to a 90-10 ball.”
With fellow rookie receiver Christian Watson (second-round pick) sidelined with a knee injury, Doubs is staking his claim to earn a meaningful role behind WR1 Allen Lazard, potentially making the former a sneaky late-round selection in 2022 fantasy football leagues.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Packers holding the fifth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1200.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.