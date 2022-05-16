Packers Sign CB Jaire Alexander to 4-Year, $84 Million Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Green Bay Packers have signed Pro-Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to a four-year, $84 million extension.

Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 – a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2022

The new deal will pay Alexander an average of $21 million per year, making him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL, and will keep him with the Packers through the 2026 season. The agreement comes with a $30 million signing bonus and Alexander will make $31 million in 2022.

In 2021, Alexander’s season was marred by a broken shoulder in Week 4, which cut his regular-season short and limited his play in the playoffs. Alexander has 188 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 44 passes defended in 48 games through four seasons.

Last season, Green Bay finished first in the NFC North with a 13-4 record and was eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

