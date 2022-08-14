Packers Tight End Robert Tonyan Being Activated Off PUP List
Grant White
The NFL season is just weeks away, and teams continue their preparations in advance of Week 1. Among those is the Green Bay Packers, who activated several key players off the Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday.
Tight end Robert Tonyan, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, and wide receiver Christian Watson are cleared to return and will begin working on individual drills.
LaFleur said that G Elgton Jenkins, WR Christian Watson and TE Robert Tonyan are coming off the PUP for the #Packers. They will start out doing individual drills.
Tonyan appeared in eight games last year, tearing his ACL in a Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He’ll be a common target for Aaron Rodgers this season, looking to recapture the glory from his 2020 campaign in which he totaled 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’ll be joined on offense by Watson, who was the Packers’ second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Jenkins is recovering from the same injury, although his didn’t occur until Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings. The 26-year-old will move back into the starting lineup when healthy, helping anchor the right side of the o-line.
A fully healthy team will go a long way to helping the Packers reach their lofty ambitions. They enter the upcoming campaign near the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook futures list, priced at +1200, to win it all.
