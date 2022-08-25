Packers vs. Chiefs NFL Preseason Finale: Will Patrick Mahomes Suit Up & Be a Difference Maker Tonight?

The Green Bay Packers will conclude their 2022 preseason with Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines, but that doesn’t mean Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are going to follow suit. Don’t be surprised to see Patrick Mahomes under center as KC closes their exhibition slate this evening on Thursday Night Football.

Mahomes Brings His A-Game For Preseason

While Mahomes has only played three series this preseason, another could be on tap tonight at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s no secret Reid likes to play his starters, so at least a Mahomes appearance is likely. The 2018 MVP has made the most of his playing time, ending all three exhibition season drives in passing touchdowns this year. Don’t forget the Chiefs pivot also played the preseason finale in 2021, for two drives, along with much of the rest of KC’s starting staff. I’m betting Reid parades out more starters than Packers head coach Matt LaFleur does tonight, a good reason to lean toward the home side.

Where is the Love?

On Green Bay’s end, they will be resting veteran starters, including Rodgers, as earlier mentioned. Jordan Love has struggled this preseason and may not end up being the heir apparent after all. While it’s meaningless football, Love has put up a poor 52.1 completion percentage to go along with a modest 6.0 yards per attempt through two games. While the young pivot has tossed three touchdowns, he’s also thrown as many picks this preseason.

Packers vs. Chiefs In-Game Picks

With Love’s uninspiring numbers and the likelihood of Mahomes making the start, there are some interesting wagers at BetMGM. Aside from the standard spread (+1.5) and moneyline (+105), where I also like KC, Mahomes keeping up his streak seems like a good play, so take the Chiefs to score the game’s first touchdown for -120. Kansas City to get on the board first by any means is a solid play at -125, and I’ll take the red and white to win the race to ten points at -111.

Packers @ Chiefs | 8:00 p.m. ET | NFL Network

Packers -1.5/-128 | Chiefs +1.5/+105 | Total: 37.5 @ BetMGM