Packers Without Allen Lazard Sunday in Buffalo

Allen Lazard won’t play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Green Bay ruled out receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) for Sunday night’s game in Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

Lazard will miss the game due to a shoulder injury. The Packers wideout hasn’t been able to practice this week and wasn’t expected to play Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills. Lazard’s absence will leave the Packers without their top two wide receivers, as Randall Cobb is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be throwing passes to the likes of Sammy Watkins, who was just activated off IR last week, and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Running back Aaron Jones is expected to have a big game Sunday catching passes out of the backfield.