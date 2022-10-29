Packers Without Allen Lazard Sunday in Buffalo

Lazard will miss the game due to a shoulder injury. The Packers wideout hasn’t been able to practice this week and wasn’t expected to play Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills. Lazard’s absence will leave the Packers without their top two wide receivers, as Randall Cobb is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be throwing passes to the likes of Sammy Watkins, who was just activated off IR last week, and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Running back Aaron Jones is expected to have a big game Sunday catching passes out of the backfield.
The Packers are +10.5-point underdogs (-110) in this contest and are +370 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
