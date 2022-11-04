Packers WR Allen Lazard a Game-Time Decision vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said both David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will practice today, which LaFleur called "a good sign" but given the recent history nothing is set until game day. WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) will be a game-time decision. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 4, 2022

It sounds like things will come down to the wire for Lazard ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. The team’s top option has been battling the shoulder ailment all week but did post limited practice participation for all three days this week. He is a true coin flip heading into the matchup, and you should keep an eye out for his ruling throughout the weekend.

In 2022, Lazard has made 26 receptions on 41 targets for 340 yards and four touchdowns in six starts. If he cannot go, Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs will likely see an uptick in playing time and targets.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Odds

The Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.