Packers WR Allen Lazard Absent From Mandatory Minicamp

According to Green Bay Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, wide receiver Allen Lazard is absent from the club’s mandatory minicamp.

LaFleur said "everyone who is currently signed on our roster is here" and will take part in the mandatory minicamp at some level (whether it's practice or rehab). WR Alan Lazard, however, is not here. He has not signed his RFA tender and thus isn't required to be. https://t.co/4KZimAP6U8 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 7, 2022

Offered a second-round tender back in March, Lazard has yet to sign, meaning the 26-year-old is technically not required to participate.

Lazard is clearly holding out hope for a more lucrative deal after finishing second amongst Packer wideouts in receptions (40), yards (513), and touchdowns (8) – all career highs.

Assuming the two sides come to an agreement, Lazard will have massive shoes to fill as Aaron Rodgers‘s presumptive No. 1 receiver following the trade of former top-target Davante Adams. However, any wideout catching passes from Rodgers deserves attention in fantasy circles, and Lazard could easily push for WR 2/3 numbers in an expanded role.

Green Bay also boasts rookie Christian Watson and free-agent signee Sammy Watkins, who is reportedly not a lock to make the team.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Packers’ Super Bowl odds currently set at +1200.