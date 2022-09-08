Packers WR Allen Lazard Misses Practice on Thursday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) missed out on team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

WR Allen Lazard (ankle) and TE Marcedes Lewis (likely a vet rest day) were the only DNPs. Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari both practiced again as expected. pic.twitter.com/bZvUx1Wvgs — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 8, 2022

With the opening game now just three days away for the Packers, this is starting to become a legitimate concern. Lazard is expected to be Aaron Rodgers’s number one target heading into Week 1 and with him out, the Packers may be left to field a bunch of rookie pass-catchers in what will likely be their toughest divisional test of the season. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Lazard “got stepped on last week”, which is virtually all the information the team has given on the absence.

In 2021, Lazard hauled in 40 receptions on 60 targets for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. This will be a situation to monitor as injury reports continue to roll out as we get closer to kickoff on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

The Green Bay Packers are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.