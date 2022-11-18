Packers WR Romeo Doubs Doesn't Have a 'Great Chance' for Week 12
David.Connelly1
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) does not have a “great chance” to play in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.
Doesn't sound like Romeo Doubs (ankle) has a great chance to return next week vs. the Eagles. LaFleur would like to get him and Christian Watson on the field together at some point since they're going to be a big part of the offense in the future.
It’s not a great sign when a player isn’t given much of a chance to play in a game that is nine days away. Doubs’s ankle injury must be severe to get this level of pessimism from head coach Matt LaFleur. It leaves Allen Lazard and Christian Watson to continue shouldering the load within the team’s offense. However, the Packers’ season is slowly slipping away following Thursday night’s defeat to the Tennessee Titans.
In 2022, Doubs has 31 receptions on 50 targets for 314 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. Keep an eye out for any updates on Doubs next week on his practice participation.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.