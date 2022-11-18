Packers WR Romeo Doubs Doesn't Have a 'Great Chance' for Week 12

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) does not have a “great chance” to play in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Doesn't sound like Romeo Doubs (ankle) has a great chance to return next week vs. the Eagles. LaFleur would like to get him and Christian Watson on the field together at some point since they're going to be a big part of the offense in the future. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 18, 2022

It’s not a great sign when a player isn’t given much of a chance to play in a game that is nine days away. Doubs’s ankle injury must be severe to get this level of pessimism from head coach Matt LaFleur. It leaves Allen Lazard and Christian Watson to continue shouldering the load within the team’s offense. However, the Packers’ season is slowly slipping away following Thursday night’s defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

In 2022, Doubs has 31 receptions on 50 targets for 314 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. Keep an eye out for any updates on Doubs next week on his practice participation.

