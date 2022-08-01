Panthers Activate CB Jaycee Horn from Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP)

Scheduled to hold their first padded practice Monday, the Carolina Panthers are set to welcome back a key component of their secondary. According to the team’s official website, the Panthers have activated sophomore cornerback Jaycee Horn from the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

Carolina’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Horn had been recovering from surgery on his right foot, a procedure that ended his rookie campaign after just three weeks. Across those three appearances, the 22-year-old tallied five tackles and one interception. While Horn will likely be eased back in, his return is a massive boost to a Panthers defense that surprised many last season, allowing the second-fewest yards per game at 305.9.

One of the most versatile defenders coming out of last year’s draft, Horn drew comparisons to Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey for his ability to handle a variety of receivers. Panthers fans would love nothing more than for those comparisons to come to fruition in what will hopefully be a healthy Year 2.

