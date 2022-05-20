Panthers and Seahawks Still Interested in Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks reportedly “haven’t ruled out” a move to acquire quarterback Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Since expressing a desire to leave Cleveland, Mayfield hasn’t seen much interest from other franchises. Still, the Panthers and Seahawks are desperate to bolster their quarterback ranks following the NFL Draft.

Mayfield has a fully guaranteed salary of $18.9 million. A number that Howe reports the Browns don’t want to retain much of, making Mayfield a difficult asset for another team to buy low. The 27-year-old is also coming off surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, creating another layer of concern.

Time will tell whether he may be on the move as both franchises continue to evaluate their current quarterback situation.

2022-23 Comeback Player Of The Year Odds

Mayfield is currently listed at +1400 to win the 2022-23 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.