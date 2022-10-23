Panthers' Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold Could Return Week 8
Grant White
The Carolina Panthers are without several key contributors on offense in their Week 7 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Christian McCaffrey was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers for a haul of draft picks, while Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold continue to rehabilitate their respective injuries.
Although there’s no getting McCaffrey back, Mayfield and Darnold could be back in the mix next week versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Though neither Panthers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield nor Sam Darnold is playing today, both have a chance to return next Sunday when Carolina plays at Atlanta as long as there are no setbacks this week at practice, per sources.
Mayfield entered the season as the starting quarterback, injuring his ankle in Week 5’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers. The former first-overall pick has been out since then but returned to practice at the end of this week.
Similarly, Darnold started the year on the injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Panthers’ final pre-season game. Like Mayfield, he was back at practice this week.
Carolina is making the most with the least against the Bucs this week, leading their division rivals late in the second half despite entering the contest as +13.5 underdogs. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.