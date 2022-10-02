Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Likely to Suit Up vs. Cards

Injuries have become synonymous with Christian McCaffrey. So it’s no surprise that the Carolina Panthers running back is a game-time decision against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. However, as noted by Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is likely to play in Week 4, despite missing two practices this week.

Worth pointing out here: Panthers still want to see Christian McCaffrey during pregame warmups before making any decision about their RB’s status today. https://t.co/Rj1GbxDDic — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

McCaffrey started the season quietly but has amplified his production over the last couple of weeks. The Stanford product has surpassed the century mark in two straight games, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Moreover, he’s been active in the passing game, hauling six of nine targets for 33 yards, albeit without finding the end zone in either contest.

D’Onta Foreman would assume the lead back role, with Chuba Hubbard as a secondary option if McCaffrey isn’t cleared to play against the Cardinals.

The injury to McCaffrey could be impacting the Panthers standing in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has Carolina lined as +1 home underdogs for this NFC showdown.