Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Likely to Suit Up vs. Cards
Grant White
Injuries have become synonymous with Christian McCaffrey. So it’s no surprise that the Carolina Panthers running back is a game-time decision against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. However, as noted by Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is likely to play in Week 4, despite missing two practices this week.
Worth pointing out here: Panthers still want to see Christian McCaffrey during pregame warmups before making any decision about their RB’s status today. https://t.co/Rj1GbxDDic
McCaffrey started the season quietly but has amplified his production over the last couple of weeks. The Stanford product has surpassed the century mark in two straight games, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Moreover, he’s been active in the passing game, hauling six of nine targets for 33 yards, albeit without finding the end zone in either contest.
D’Onta Foreman would assume the lead back role, with Chuba Hubbard as a secondary option if McCaffrey isn’t cleared to play against the Cardinals.
The injury to McCaffrey could be impacting the Panthers standing in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has Carolina lined as +1 home underdogs for this NFC showdown.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.