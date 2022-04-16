Panthers 'Have the Inside Track' on Landing Baker Mayfield

Overview

Robby Anderson might have to walk back his comment on not wanting Baker Mayfield as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Panthers “have the inside track” on Mayfield, as the NFL offseason carousel continues.

Of several Baker Mayfield suitors, the #Panthers have the inside track to trade for him, per source (sorry Robby Anderson!): #Browns Insider https://t.co/TeFsHi63db — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2022

Mayfield’s departure from the Cleveland Browns has seemed inevitable since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Watson usurped Mayfield atop Cleveland’s depth chart and is expected to elevate the team’s offense after four mediocre seasons under Mayfield.

The Oklahoma standout busted onto the NFL scene, throwing for 266.1 yards per game in his rookie season, watching his total drop each year since then, bottoming out at 215.0 in 14 games last season.

Still, that’s an improvement off Carolina’s average from last year, as the Panthers put up the fourth-fewest passing yards with 190.5 yards per game.

The Panthers need more than just an upgrade at quarterback if they hope to compete in the NFC South. FanDuel Sportsbook as Carolina priced as +1100 longshots to win the division, behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-370) and New Orleans Saints (+500).