Panthers Hire Frank Reich as Next Head Coach

It’s full circle for Reich, who was the first-ever quarterback for the Carolina Panthers during their inaugural season back in 1995 and logged the franchise’s first-ever passing touchdown. Despite boasting a 40-33 record across five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Reich was shown the door following a 3-5-1 start to a hopeful 2022 campaign. Many believe he still has what it takes to be an NFL head coach, and he’ll now get a chance to prove it in Carolina.
As for interim head coach Steve Wilks, he will move on from the franchise and will likely be a hot commodity in this offseason’s coaching carousel. The 53-year-old led the Panthers to an impressive 6-6 record after stepping in for Matt Rhule.
NFL Playoff Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook
You can bet on the NFL playoffs through spreads, moneylines, totals, props, and so much more at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.