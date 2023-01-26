Panthers Hire Frank Reich as Next Head Coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as their next head coach, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Panthers are hiring former #Colts coach Frank Reich as their new head coach, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The organization’s first QB, he now becomes their coach. pic.twitter.com/M0vIee9ZtK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2023

It’s full circle for Reich, who was the first-ever quarterback for the Carolina Panthers during their inaugural season back in 1995 and logged the franchise’s first-ever passing touchdown. Despite boasting a 40-33 record across five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Reich was shown the door following a 3-5-1 start to a hopeful 2022 campaign. Many believe he still has what it takes to be an NFL head coach, and he’ll now get a chance to prove it in Carolina.

As for interim head coach Steve Wilks, he will move on from the franchise and will likely be a hot commodity in this offseason’s coaching carousel. The 53-year-old led the Panthers to an impressive 6-6 record after stepping in for Matt Rhule.

NFL Playoff Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the NFL playoffs through spreads, moneylines, totals, props, and so much more at the FanDuel Sportsbook.