Panthers Inquire About Jets WR Denzel Mims

Could New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule be headed for a reunion?
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have inquired about a potential deal for the disgruntled wideout.
Panthers have called about Jets WR Denzel Mims, per league sources. Mims had a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons for Matt Rhule at Baylor. GM Scott Fitterer has said Panthers will be in on every deal. So Mims interest not surprising, esp. given his connection to Rhule. (1/2)
Mims formally requested a trade from New York on Thursday after it was clear he was not in the Jets’ long-term plans.
Rhule coached the 24-year-old during the pair’s time together at Baylor University. Mims racked up 66 catches for 1,020 yards and scored 12 touchdowns his senior season before being selected by New York in the second round (59th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Texas native has struggled to produce at the next level, tallying 31 receptions for 431 yards in 20 games. With the Panthers thin at wideout behind starters D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson, it would be an ideal landing spot for Mims to resurrect his career.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.