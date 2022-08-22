Panthers Name Baker Mayfield Starting QB

Mayfield bested last year’s starter Sam Darnold, who was never a real threat despite head coach Matt Rhule’s claims to the contrary.
After spending his first four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield’s time in Cleveland ended following the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Mayfield was ultimately dealt to Carolina in July.
The former first overall pick will be tasked with jumpstarting a Panthers offense that ranked 30th in yards per game last season (298.9). That said, Carolina does boast talented weapons in All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, as well as wide receivers D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson, whose fantasy values should increase with Mayfield under center.
Playing through a torn labrum in 2021, Mayfield had his worst season as a pro, throwing just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 14 games.
Now healthy, the 27-year-old will be eager to prove he still has the tools to be a viable NFL starting quarterback, and it all starts with a matchup against his former team.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Panthers as -1.5 home favorites ahead of Week 1’s contest.
