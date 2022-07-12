Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Excited for Week 1's Revenge Tilt

Newly acquired Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield does not have to wait long to face his former mates, with Carolina scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Needless to say, Mayfield, as he rarely does, is not sugarcoating the fact that this is more than just another game:

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” said Mayfield. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”

The 27-year-old spent four seasons as the Browns starting quarterback, compiling a 29-30 record. Despite his lackluster mark as a starter, Mayfield played a vital role in bringing the franchise back to relevance, helping lead Cleveland to its first postseason berth in 18 years during the 2020 campaign.

Always one to play with a chip on his shoulder, Mayfield enters 2022 more motivated than ever to prove the doubters wrong, especially those residing in Ohio.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Panthers as Week 1 underdogs at +100 on the moneyline.