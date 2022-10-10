Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Set to Miss Some Time

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to miss some time with a high-ankle sprain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, sources say. That means he’ll miss time, but how much will be determined by more tests and opinions. PJ Walker in line to start at QB this week vs. the #Rams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

A brutal start to the 2022 season only gets worse for the Carolina Panthers as Mayfield will now be missing for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. If he misses multiple weeks, Carolina could be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals with P.J. Walker under center. With head coach Matt Rhule being fired as well, it will be a brutal stretch for Walker and interim head coach Steve Wilks.

In 2022, Mayfield has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions in five games.

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The Carolina Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.