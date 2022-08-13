Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to Start Preseason Opener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start the team’s preseason opener on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Panthers announced that Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback in the team's first preseason game against the Commanders. Mayfield and Sam Darnold should each get 1-2 series. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 13, 2022

Fowler also reports that both Mayfield and Sam Darnold should get a series or two in the outing. Head coach Matt Rhule is yet to name his Week 1 starter, but it’s safe to say most would be surprised if it isn’t Mayfield’s job to start the year after they traded for the signal-caller last month.

In 2021 with the Browns, Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 14 starts. The 27-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career after playing through a shoulder injury for almost the entirety of the year. He received surgery on the shoulder in January.

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders Odds

The Carolina Panthers are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Washington Commanders on Saturday with the total set at 37.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.