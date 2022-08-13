Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to Start Preseason Opener

Fowler also reports that both Mayfield and Sam Darnold should get a series or two in the outing. Head coach Matt Rhule is yet to name his Week 1 starter, but it’s safe to say most would be surprised if it isn’t Mayfield’s job to start the year after they traded for the signal-caller last month.
In 2021 with the Browns, Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 14 starts. The 27-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career after playing through a shoulder injury for almost the entirety of the year. He received surgery on the shoulder in January.
Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders Odds
The Carolina Panthers are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Washington Commanders on Saturday with the total set at 37.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
