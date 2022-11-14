Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to Start this Week

Current starting quarterback P.J. Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain leading the Panthers to go back to Mayfield as the starter. Mayfield was acquired from the Cleveland Browns during the offseason but was miserable in his first five games before suffering his own high-ankle sprain, forcing him to miss three games. Mayfield entered in relief of Walker in Week 9, completing 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, but the Panthers elected to go with Walker again in Week 10.
If Mayfield were to struggle versus the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sam Darnold could get a look behind center as he has recovered from his ankle sprain suffered during training camp.
The Panthers are 10.5 underdogs (-110) in this contest and are +420 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
