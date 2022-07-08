Panthers QB Matt Corral Unlikely to See Any Snaps In 2022

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral is unlikely “to see a regular-season snap this year,” per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

It looks like Corral will have to wait his turn after being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise on the back of the Baker Mayfield acquisition earlier in the week. Corral was potentially in a quarterback battle with Sam Darnold earlier in the offseason but will now likely be the third-string on the depth chart come Week 1.

Corral will have long-term hopes of ending what has been a carousel at the quarterback position for Carolina since the start of 2019. Mayfield will be the team’s seventh different starting quarterback in that span,

Carolina Panthers 2022 NFC South Odds

The Carolina Panthers currently have the second-longest odds to win the NFC South in 2022 at +950 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.