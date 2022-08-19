Panthers QB P.J. Walker to Start Friday vs. Patriots

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker will start in the team’s preseason matchup with the New England Patriots o Jeremy Fowler.

P.J. Walker is expected to start at quarterback for the Panthers in their second preseason game vs. the Patriots, per sources. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are still in a QB battle for the 1 spot and Panthers playing mostly 2s and 3s tonight. So, neither gets the start. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 19, 2022

No Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold for Carolina on Friday night as Walker will get the nod. Unfortunately for him, Darnold’s likely locked into that backup role, so no matter how Walker performs, he’ll be the third option on the depth chart. Fowler reports that you likely won’t see any starters from the Panthers tonight, with mostly twos and threes running the show in their second preseason outing.

The spread has seen some movement throughout the week. At one point, the Patriots were +2 against the spread but have since moved to -6 following this announcement. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday in Foxboro.

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots Odds

The Carolina Panthers are currently six-point favorites against the New England Patriots on Friday night, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.