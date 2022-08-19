Panthers QB P.J. Walker to Start Friday vs. Patriots
David.Connelly1
Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker will start in the team’s preseason matchup with the New England Patriots o Jeremy Fowler.
P.J. Walker is expected to start at quarterback for the Panthers in their second preseason game vs. the Patriots, per sources. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are still in a QB battle for the 1 spot and Panthers playing mostly 2s and 3s tonight. So, neither gets the start.
No Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold for Carolina on Friday night as Walker will get the nod. Unfortunately for him, Darnold’s likely locked into that backup role, so no matter how Walker performs, he’ll be the third option on the depth chart. Fowler reports that you likely won’t see any starters from the Panthers tonight, with mostly twos and threes running the show in their second preseason outing.
The spread has seen some movement throughout the week. At one point, the Patriots were +2 against the spread but have since moved to -6 following this announcement. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday in Foxboro.
Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots Odds
The Carolina Panthers are currently six-point favorites against the New England Patriots on Friday night, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.