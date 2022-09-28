Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Missed Practice on Wednesday
joecervenka
Just when you thought it was safe to pencil in Christian McCaffrey to your fantasy lineup for the rest of the year, he misses practice on Wednesday. According to Panthers reporter for The Athletic Joe Person, head coach Matt Rhule should provide an update soon.
Christian McCaffrey missed today with a thigh injury. We'll have an update from Matt Rhule soon.
The star running back landed on the injury report last week when he was listed as a limited participant on Thursday due to an ankle injury. This time his thigh is the issue and something that popped up in Carolina’s win over the New Orleans Saints this past weekend.
After being limited to ten games the past two seasons, the 26-year-old is off to a solid start in 2022, racking up 300 total yards with one touchdown.
The Panthers have a tough matchup coming up this weekend when they host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. FanDuel Sportsbookhas the Panthers as -1.5-point home favorites and -118 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.