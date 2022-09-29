Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Misses Practice on Thursday

It’s now time to start making secondary plans for your fantasy teams. McCaffrey also missed out on Wednesday which means he is trending towards an absence for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. You should keep your eye out for his practice designation on Friday, but things are looking bleak for his chances to be out there this weekend.
In three games this season, McCaffrey has attempted 50 rushes for 243 yards and a touchdown. He has also hauled in ten receptions for 57 yards on the season. If he is unable to go, expect D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to likely split duties out of the backfield on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
The Carolina Panthers are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
