Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Practices on Friday

Christian McCaffrey fantasy owners can likely breathe a sigh of relief. According to Carolina Panthers reporter David Newton, McCaffrey practiced on Friday and is expected to play Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is practicing. As he said yesterday he is ready to go Sunday. #Panthers — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 23, 2022

The star running back gave managers a scare Thursday when he was listed as a limited participant due to an ankle injury.

“I feel great,” said McCaffrey following Thursday’s session. He also joked about his durability, saying, “I think at this point, if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the report.”

After being limited to ten games the past two seasons, the 26-year-old is off to a solid start in 2022, racking up 185 total yards through the opening two weeks. That said, while McCaffrey remains an elite fantasy option in all formats, he may find yards tough to come by against a Saints defense allowing the second lowest EPA per rush entering Week 3.

