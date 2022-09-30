BETTING Fantasy News NFL
12:26 PM, September 30, 2022

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Returns to Practice on Friday

Paul Connor Paul Connor

According to the Carolina Panthers’ official website, star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) practiced in a limited capacity on Friday and is questionable for Week 4’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. It’s a step in the right direction towards McCaffrey taking the field Sunday after the All-Pro missed two straight practices to open the week with a thigh issue.

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s session, head coach Matt Rhule said he’s “very hopeful” that McCaffrey would be full-go as Carolina looks to get back to the .500 mark.

Despite being a mainstay on the team’s injury report, the dual-threat has looked as good as ever, notching back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances. That said, McCaffrey has been surprisingly limited in the Panthers’ passing attack, tallying just 57 yards on ten catches through the opening three weeks.

If the 26-year-old fails to suit up, Carolina would likely turn to a committee approach of D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers as -1.5 home favorites on the spread and -116 on the moneyline.