Panthers to Waive QB Baker Mayfield

Acquired by Carolina in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this past offseason, the former first-overall pick struggled mightily in a Panthers uniform. Across seven starts, Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing just 57.8% of his passes. In fact, among all qualified quarterbacks, only the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson has a worse QB rating than Mayfield’s 74.4.
The decision to release the veteran was reportedly initiated by Mayfield, who is clearly not in Carolina’s long-term plans.
Despite his struggles, Mayfield should have little trouble finding another job. One team that could potentially be in the market for his services is the San Francisco 49ers, who just lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season due to a broken foot.
