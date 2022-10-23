Panthers Turn Down Two 1st-Round Picks for DE Brian Burns

The Carolina Panthers aren’t ready to burn it all to the ground just yet. Days after trading away former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, Adam Schefter reports that the team turned down two first-round draft picks for defensive end Brian Burns.

Moreover, the team noted that Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, and DJ Moore wouldn’t be moved ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

Defense is the only thing keeping the Panthers afloat this season, and Burns, Brown, and Horn have been pillars. Burns leads the team with 4.0 sacks, while Brown has gotten his hands on the most passes, deflecting six of them. Additionally, Horn has locked down opponents, allowing a stingy 40.9% completion percentage in coverage.

With the trio being 24 years old or younger, it’s evident that all three players are a part of the Panthers’ defensive foundation moving forward.

Still, bettors at FanDuel Sportsbook don’t think that defense will help the Panthers Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina enters the NFC South battle as massive +13.5 home underdogs, with the total set at 39.5.