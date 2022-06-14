Panthers Urgently Want to Acquire QB Baker Mayfield
Paul Connor
If the Carolina Panthers are going to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, they would prefer to strike a deal soon.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Panthers reportedly feel an urgency to acquire the embattled quarterback, whose time as Cleveland’s starter came to a close following the Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson.
There's urgency on Carolina's side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers. For the Browns, it's the best offer they have. Talks ongoing.
Per Jones, the biggest obstacle in a potential deal continues to be financial, as Carolina insists the Browns pick up the majority of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary.
Carolina’s urgency stems from the club wanting Mayfield to acclimate with the team during this week’s minicamp, but there is still no word on whether the Browns are willing to meet the Panthers’ demands.
Should the sides agree, Mayfield would be a clear upgrade over current starter Sam Darnold while raising the fantasy prospects of the Panthers’ offense, particularly wideouts D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson.
