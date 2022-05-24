Panthers Will Hold Christian McCaffrey Out of Preseason Games
joecervenka
After playing just ten regular-season games in the past two years, the Carolina Panthers will take an extra cautious approach with its star running back for the 2022 campaign. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Christian McCaffrey will be held out of exhibition games and have a different practice routine this year.
Rhule indicates Christian McCaffrey will be held out of preseason games again, and Panthers are looking into taking a different approach with him during practices.
After starting his career with perfect attendance, McCaffrey has had an injury-riddled couple of seasons. The eighth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Entry Draft suited up for every game in his first three seasons before being labeled with the injury-prone tag.
Selected by many a fantasy owner with the number one overall draft pick in 2020 and 2021, limiting McCaffrey’s chances of getting hurt should be music to virtual GM’s ears.
Carolina’s biggest offensive weapon has been off the charts in per-game performance averaging well over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons. McCaffrey is especially valuable in PPR leagues and came up with 37 catches in just seven games in 2021. He is undoubtedly RB1 and should be on your radar as the first back selected.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the former Stanford star at +1600 to win the Comeback Player of the Year award. McCaffrey is tied for ninth on the odds board to win the bounce-back hardware.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.