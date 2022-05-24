Panthers Will Hold Christian McCaffrey Out of Preseason Games

After playing just ten regular-season games in the past two years, the Carolina Panthers will take an extra cautious approach with its star running back for the 2022 campaign. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Christian McCaffrey will be held out of exhibition games and have a different practice routine this year.

Rhule indicates Christian McCaffrey will be held out of preseason games again, and Panthers are looking into taking a different approach with him during practices. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 24, 2022

After starting his career with perfect attendance, McCaffrey has had an injury-riddled couple of seasons. The eighth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Entry Draft suited up for every game in his first three seasons before being labeled with the injury-prone tag.

Selected by many a fantasy owner with the number one overall draft pick in 2020 and 2021, limiting McCaffrey’s chances of getting hurt should be music to virtual GM’s ears.

Carolina’s biggest offensive weapon has been off the charts in per-game performance averaging well over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons. McCaffrey is especially valuable in PPR leagues and came up with 37 catches in just seven games in 2021. He is undoubtedly RB1 and should be on your radar as the first back selected.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the former Stanford star at +1600 to win the Comeback Player of the Year award. McCaffrey is tied for ninth on the odds board to win the bounce-back hardware.