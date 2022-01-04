Pat Freiermuth Returns vs. Browns Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been invigorated by youth this season. Najee Harris has brought the Steelers’ run game back to life; while, Pat Freiermuth has been an unsuspecting weapon for Ben Roethlisberger.

After missing last week with a concussion, Freiermuth will be back in the lineup for the Steelers on Monday Night Football, in what’s expected to be Roethlisberger’s final home game.

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth is back active after missing the game last Sunday with a concussion. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 3, 2022

The rookie tight end has been a favorite red zone target all season, tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns. FanDuel Sportsbook has Freiermuth priced as a mid-range +230 option as an any time touchdown scorer against the Cleveland Browns. Whereas rostering Freiermuth on single-game DFS slates costs $9,500.

This betting line continues to move as we approach kick-off. The Browns opened as -3 favorites and remained chalk until Monday morning before the Steelers overtook them. Pittsburgh got up to -2.5 home chalk until action brought the line back down. The Steelers are -1 favorites with kick-off just minutes away.