Patrick Mahomes a Full Practice Participant for Chiefs

We all know that Mahomes has been dealing with an ankle sprain suffered during the divisional-round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes did miss time during that game but did not miss any action in the Championship game victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes was seen grimacing a time or two during that contest but, overall, seemed to come out of the game no worse for wear.
While it may be wishful thinking that Mahomes will be 100% recovered from the ankle sprain before the Super Bowl, that ankle should not affect his play in any meaningful way.
The Philadelphia Eagles are 1.5-point favorites (-110) versus the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and are -120 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 50.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
