Patrick Mahomes Surprised by Tyreek Hill's Comments

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill surprised many when he spoke about being underutilized in the Kansas City Chiefs offense, as well as his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being a more accurate passer than his former in Patrick Mahomes.

Turns out Mahomes, too, was a little caught off guard by The Cheetah’s comments.

“I’m surprised a little just because I felt like we love Tyreek here,” said Mahomes. “We’ve always loved him. We still love him… But as you know in coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team. This offense was rolling before I got here… So I mean, it’s an offense that’s more than one player – and that includes myself.”

Hill’s 134 targets ranked second on the Chiefs last season behind Travis Kelce’s 159 and the wideout wound up with 92 catches for 1,125 yards and nine scores.

While Hill’s talent is nearly impossible to replace, Chiefs’ brass made it a point to add to the club’s receiving room, bringing in former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, former Packers speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling and selecting rookie WR Skyy Moore in this year’s draft.

Like all great quarterbacks, Mahomes is certainly capable of making everyone around him better. Having said that, we’ll see if Hill’s decision to bolt for greener pastures will ultimately come back to haunt him from a production standpoint.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs holding the third-best Super Bowl odds at +950.