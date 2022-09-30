We get another salivating quarterback matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, as the Bucs hope to be a bright spot in the community after a difficult weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Chiefs @ Bucs Game Information
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: NBC
In 17 home starts with the Bucs, Brady has thrown 45 touchdown passes, which is tied for the most at home since 2020, with a 99.1 rating. However, through three games in 2022, his numbers aren’t what we’ve come to expect, and the Bucs have yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season.
Brady has only thrown three touchdown passes with an 89.2 rating. His 6.5 yards per pass are a full yard below his career average. Is father time catching up? I’m not going down that road against this electrolyte-infused water-drinking, plant-and-berry-eating freak of nature.
It likely has more to do with injuries to left tackle Donovan Smith (limited in practice on Thursday), wideout Chris Godwin (did not practice on Thursday), and a one-game suspension to Mike Evans. Evans has 11 TDs in his past seven at Raymond James and is back on Sunday.
Chiefs @ Bucs Game Odds @ BetMGM
Spread: Chiefs +1 (-115) | Bucs -1 (-105)
Moneyline: Chiefs (-110) | Bucs (-110)
Total: OVER 45.5 (-110) | UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Considering Brady should have all his critical pieces on offense back shortly, if not in time for Sunday night, I doubt Mahomes is shedding many tears. Not with Kansas City shipping Tyreek Hill’s talents to South Beach.
The Chiefs still have the best pass-catching and end zone-gyrating tight end on the planet in Travis Kelce, who needs 50 yards to pass Brady’s former partner in crime Rob Gronkowski for the fifth-most yards by a tight end. Kelce has gone for over 100 yards in his past three road SNF games.
One-Game Parlay @ BetMGM
Mahomes 2+ Pass TDs, Mahomes OVER 329.5 Pass Yds (+400)
Chiefs +1.5, Mahomes OVER 279.5 Pass Yds, Kelce OVER 84.5 Rec Yds (+600)
Sunday Night Football on the road also brings out the best in Mahomes.
In six career SNF starts away from home, the Texas Tech product has thrown for 1,973 yards (328.8 YPG) with 20 touchdowns (19 passing) and a 114.4 rating. He’s posted a 100-plus rating with multiple touchdowns in all six games.
