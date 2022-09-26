Patriots HC Bill Belichick on QB Mac Jones: 'Nothing Definitive at This Point'
Paul Connor
Following Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, reports surfaced that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could miss multiple weeks with what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. Jones went down on New England’s final drive and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.
Speaking with reporters Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not go into much detail regarding Jones’s status, saying:
“Just quickly on Mac, really no update on him. We’ll go through this process and see where things are this morning, but nothing definitive at this point.” Belichick was asked about the possibility of placing his starting QB on injured reserve, to which he replied, “Until we get more information, I’m not going to speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be.”
Should Jones be forced to miss time, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would presumably be the next man up under center for the 1-2 Pats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as +10.5 road underdogs on the spread and +385 on the moneyline for Week 4’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.