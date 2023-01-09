Patriots HC Bill Belichick Will Return Next Season

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Bill Belichick announced Monday he would return for a 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick said he’ll be back for a 24th season as #Patriots head coach. Said the process of “turning the page” to next season will begin later today. “We’ve got to have better results, that’s the bottom line,” he said. pic.twitter.com/P8iFCcLrgO — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 9, 2023

The announcement comes a day after the Pats were eliminated from the postseason following a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. New England finished the year below .500 (8-9) for the second time in the past three seasons as the franchise continues to search for sustained success since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.

“Nobody’s satisfied with that. That’s not our goal,” said Belichick. “There’s accountability everywhere, that starts with me…We’ve got to have better results, that’s the bottom line.”

Interestingly, Belichick, who turns 71 in April, would not commit to quarterback Mac Jones as the team’s starter for next season. After a promising rookie campaign, Jones regressed in 2022, throwing for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously, quarterback is a big position, to be more productive,” said Belichick.

Belichick will meet with owner Robert Kraft and has vowed to undertake a “comprehensive course of action.” We’ll see if that leads to better results in 2023.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.