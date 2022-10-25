Patriots HC Bill Belichick Won't Name Starting QB: 'We Just Finished the Game'
Paul Connor
In one of the more surprising results of Week 7, the New England Patriots were trounced by the Chicago Bears 33-14 on Monday Night Football, falling to 3-4 on the season.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who started the game, was pulled following an interception on New England’s third possession and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe. Zappe led the Pats to two straight scoring drives, only to be shut out in the second half.
Unsurprisingly, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to name his starter for Week 8 against the New York Jets, saying, “We just finished the game.”
Belichick said the plan was to use both quarterbacks versus the Bears and that the decision to bench Jones was not performance-based.
“You can write whatever you wanna write, that’s not what it was,” said Belichick.
Whichever quarterback gets the nod will be under pressure to get the Pats back on track, with the wound from Monday’s stunning loss running deep.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as -1.5 road favorites on the spread and -110 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.