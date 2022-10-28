Patriots-Jets: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

New England Patriots (-138) vs. New York Jets (+118) Total: 40.5 (O -110, U -110)
It doesn’t sound believable after the last decade, but the New York Jets enter this matchup with a two-game lead over the Patriots and have been playing consistent football through seven weeks. The Patriots are coming off being blown out by the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, while the Jets won a tight defensive affair over the Denver Broncos. However, it was a costly victory for the Jets, losing a critical piece on their offensive line. In addition, their star rookie running back, Breece Hall, also went down to injury.
With the two-game lead over the Patriots, it’s interesting that the Jets are sitting as slight home underdogs. The Patriots are priced at -138, while the Jets sit at +118. The spread also has the visitors listed as 2.5-point favorites. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been dominant in his career against the Jets, posting a 34-10 record, so there could be some merit based on what he’s been able to accomplish in this rivalry.
The Jets’ defense has been their calling card, coupled with their ground attack, and bolstered with the acquisition of James Robinson. The Patriots also have a solid two-headed ground game, so don’t be surprised if running backs get heavy usage come Sunday.
You would probably expect the Jets to be favored, but there are some red flags to consider. Even if you’re impressed with what the Jets have accomplished, Belichick has owned the franchise, and it’s hard to fade him on the moneyline.
Best Bet: Patriots moneyline (-138)
You can never be sure what a team’s game plan will be entering a divisional matchup, but it’s pretty clear what these teams will bring on Sunday. There will be a heavy focus on the ground, which should only be deterred if one side falls behind by a significant number. It’s hard to see that being the case, with little chance of one team finding a ton of offensive success. The defensive lines will be prepared, and it’s hard to envision a world where this turns into a barn burner. Even with the total being set at a low 40.5, these teams should combine to go under that number.
