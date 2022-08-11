Justin Cohen of the San Antonio Globe reported that the New England Patriots are listening to calls about trading running back Damien Harris. This news is surprising as Harris had a breakout season for the Patriots in 2021. The 24-year-old rushed for 929 yards and had 15 touchdowns last year. However, his backup, Rhamondre Stevenson, received plenty of hype last year, making a name for himself in the preseason and following up with a solid rookie year. In 12 games, Stevenson rushed for 606 yards and scored five times. He also averaged 4.6 yards per carry, which is what Harris averaged.

New England Patriots Betting Odds

There is some optimism around this young Patriots team entering the 2022 season. Oddsmakers have their win total at 8.5 wins for the season, and the over is priced at -115 on Fanduel Sportsbook. However, a trade of Harris would significantly impact this team. New England is a run-heavy offense, and the uptick in workload for Stevenson would be substantial. While Stevenson has hype around him, his production is relatively unknown compared to Harris’s. Be on the lookout for more news before betting on a Patriots future.