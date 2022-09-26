Patriots' Mac Jones Has "Pretty Severe" Ankle Sprain
joecervenka
Following Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Jones went down on New England’s final drive and underwent an MRI on Monday. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Jones did indeed suffer the ankle sprain as was initially suspected.
Tests confirmed #Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet.
The hope is Jones won't need surgery. Timetable still TBD but hard to imagine he plays this week vs. the #Packers.
Should Jones be forced to miss time, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would presumably be the next man up under center for the 1-2 Pats, and a severe downgrade at the position.
Jones has had a pretty tough start to the season before going down. The second-year man has a QB rating of 76.2 and has thrown five interceptions against just two touchdown passes.
It’s hard to imagine Jones suits up next week after this diagnosis. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as +10.5 road underdogs on the spread and +385 on the moneyline for Week 4’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
