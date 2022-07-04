Patriots OL David Andrews Praises QB Mac Jones

Following a promising rookie campaign, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones enters 2022 with a far better grasp of the club’s offense and, perhaps more importantly, respect from his teammates.

Speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub, New England’s starting center David Andrews praised Jones’ non-stop work ethic, saying, “The kid’s a hard worker. He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

Scheduled to report to Pats training camp on July 26, Jones has been using the time off to work out with teammates, most recently spending time with wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon in California last week.

Mostly reigned-in as a rookie, Jones is poised for a sophomore leap and should make a solid bye-week replacement in 2022 fantasy football leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook as the Patriots at +142 odds to make the playoffs.