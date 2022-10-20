Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Expects to Play Monday Night

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to play in Monday night’s contest against the Chicago Bears. Jones has missed the past three games due to a sprained ankle suffered in Week 3’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. New England is scheduled to practice on Thursday, with the 24-year-0ld hoping to gain clearance during the session.

However, even if Jones is deemed ready to return, there is no guarantee it’s in a starting role. The former Alabama standout struggled Weeks 1-3, tossing two touchdowns and five interceptions, New England going 1-2 over that stretch. Meanwhile, rookie Bailey Zappe has led the Pats to two straight victories and is coming off a 309-yard, two-touchdown performance last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Through his first three career games, Zappe has tossed four touchdowns to just one interception.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s recent comments did nothing to calm the waves of a potential quarterback controversy. When asked what his plans were for the position, Belichick said, “Hypotheticals and all that, I’m going to stay away from those. We’ll see what we are actually dealing with here as we go forward.”

Regardless of who gets the nod under center, the Pats should be in good shape against a rebuilding Bears squad, a game New England is currently listed as -7.5 point home favorites courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.