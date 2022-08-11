Patriots QB Mac Jones Not Expected to Play in Thursday's Preseason Game
Doug Ziefel
Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the New England Patriots are not planning on playing many of their starters in tonight’s preseason game, including their second-year quarterback Mac Jones. So, expect to see a lot of Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. This news comes just hours after the Brian Daboll of the New York Giants said they would be playing their starters for the entire first quarter.
New England Patriots Betting Odds
The Patriots sitting their starters creates a massive movement in the betting market. New England opened as a two-point favorite but are currently two-and-half-point underdogs on Fanduel Sportsbook. Bettors have flooded the Giants as it is plausible that the Giants starters should set the tone and open up the scoring early. Still, if you are betting the full game, the Giants may also have the edge as Tyrod Taylor is far more experienced than Baliey Zappe.
