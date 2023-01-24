Patriots QB Mac Jones 'Very Excited' About Bill O'Brien Hiring

As Mark Daniels of MassLive reports, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is “very excited” to work with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was hired by the team on Tuesday.

Jones and O’Brien briefly spent time together at Alabama – Jones working with O’Brien during 2021’s pre-draft process and helping the former Houston Texans head coach learn Alabama’s offensive system.

“Considering O’Brien learned Josh McDaniels’ system first, he now can mix and match the Patriots’ former system and Alabama’s current offense,” said Daniels. “That should create an offense that best fits Jones’ skill set.”

After a promising rookie campaign that resulted in a playoff berth, Jones regressed mightily in 2022. Across 14 games, the former first-round pick threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while posting a rating of 84.4 – 27th among all qualified quarterbacks.

While Jones’s struggles could be attributed to the failures of last year’s OC Matt Patricia, the 24-year-old will need to bounce back in what is undoubtedly a make-or-break year in 2023.

