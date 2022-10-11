Patriots RB Damien Harris (Hamstring) to Miss Multiple Games?

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury.

#Patriots RB Damien Harris is likely to miss multiple games because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the #Lions, per source. Still getting tests, but the expectation is he'll be out for a bit. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Harris suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions and did not return.

The 25-year-old had gotten off to a strong start in 2022, tallying 257 yards on 57 carries (4.5 AVG) and three touchdowns through the opening five weeks.

Harris’s absence potentially vaults Rhamondre Stevenson into RB1 territory in fantasy. Upon the former’s exit, Stevenson handled all of the Pats’ rushing attempts, finishing Week 5 with 25 carries for 161 yards, adding two catches for 14 yards. The 24-year-old has been one of the best running backs in football, ranking eighth in elusive rating according to Pro Football Focus, and should be the centerpiece of New England’s offense for at least the next few weeks.

