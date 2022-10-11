Patriots RB Damien Harris (Hamstring) to Miss Multiple Games?
Paul Connor
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury.
#Patriots RB Damien Harris is likely to miss multiple games because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the #Lions, per source. Still getting tests, but the expectation is he'll be out for a bit.
Harris suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions and did not return.
The 25-year-old had gotten off to a strong start in 2022, tallying 257 yards on 57 carries (4.5 AVG) and three touchdowns through the opening five weeks.
Harris’s absence potentially vaults Rhamondre Stevenson into RB1 territory in fantasy. Upon the former’s exit, Stevenson handled all of the Pats’ rushing attempts, finishing Week 5 with 25 carries for 161 yards, adding two catches for 14 yards. The 24-year-old has been one of the best running backs in football, ranking eighth in elusive rating according to Pro Football Focus, and should be the centerpiece of New England’s offense for at least the next few weeks.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +134 on the moneyline for Week 6’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.