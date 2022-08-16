Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Improving in Pass Protection

If there is one way to end up in New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s doghouse, it’s struggling in pass protection.

That was the case at times last season for Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was deactivated for the early portion of his rookie campaign.

Fortunately, that may not be an issue in 2022, as New England reporter Phil Perry notes Stevenson has made strides in that department. Belichick praised the second-year back, saying, “Rhamondre has done a real good job improving his pass-game skills.”

Belichick on Rhamondre Stevenson:“Rhamondre has done a real good job improving his pass-game skills.” Emphasizes that he likes what he’s seen from Stevenson as a pass-protector in Year 2. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 16, 2022

It’s notable as the 24-year-old has reportedly been playing the de facto ‘James White role’ in recent Patriots’ practices. A capable pass catcher, Stevenson tallied 14 catches in limited opportunities last season, which will increase in Year 2. Currently being drafted ahead of starter Damien Harris, Stevenson is shaping up to be a solid selection in 2022 fantasy football leagues, particularly for those owners who employ the zero running back strategy.

