Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Improving in Pass Protection
Paul Connor
If there is one way to end up in New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s doghouse, it’s struggling in pass protection.
That was the case at times last season for Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was deactivated for the early portion of his rookie campaign.
Fortunately, that may not be an issue in 2022, as New England reporter Phil Perry notes Stevenson has made strides in that department. Belichick praised the second-year back, saying, “Rhamondre has done a real good job improving his pass-game skills.”
Belichick on Rhamondre Stevenson:“Rhamondre has done a real good job improving his pass-game skills.” Emphasizes that he likes what he’s seen from Stevenson as a pass-protector in Year 2.
It’s notable as the 24-year-old has reportedly been playing the de facto ‘James White role’ in recent Patriots’ practices. A capable pass catcher, Stevenson tallied 14 catches in limited opportunities last season, which will increase in Year 2. Currently being drafted ahead of starter Damien Harris, Stevenson is shaping up to be a solid selection in 2022 fantasy football leagues, particularly for those owners who employ the zero running back strategy.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.